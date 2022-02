Wyatt Watching Goliath and Growls “No” When Asked if he's Enjoying it

Wyatt, a Jack Russell Terrier, is as watching Goliath and when he turned to me I asked, “Are you enjoying the show Wyatt” to which he growls “ No.” We’ll be posting many other videos including where he clearly and defiantly growls no to our questions.

You may need to turn your volume up to hear him due to the TV volume.