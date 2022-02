Man In A Tin Can

Well, there are times when I feel exactly like that, the man in a tin can.

Nonetheless, I reuse to be boxed in, and I hope you do too.

In other words, just be yourself, and do be the best self you an be.

Uoi can either be a force or good in the world, o I going with the evil is your cup of tea...well, hmmm, I certainly hope not.

I think we already have more than enough o that.