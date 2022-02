Ministers hold Cobra meeting over Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has chaired a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee to discuss the UK's consular response to the crisis in Ukraine.

Following the talks, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey insisted that the UK "won't play an active part in any conflict with Russia".

Report by Buseld.

