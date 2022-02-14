Coinbase’s Super Bowl Ad Was So Successful It Crashed the App

During the Super Bowl on Feb.

13, crypto exchange platform Coinbase aired a 60-second commercial that just consisted of a QR code bouncing around the screen.

The QR code directed anyone who scanned it to a promotional website for new customers.

Those who signed up for the platform were offered $15 worth of free Bitcoin and the chance to enter a $3 million giveaway.

But the gimmick was apparently too successful, as The Verge reports the app couldn't handle the amount of traffic and crashed.

.

The site has since been fixed and new users have until Feb.

15 to claim the offer.

Meta tried to capitalize on the promo bit as well, tweeting its own QR code to advertise a VR afterparty, saying, "Hopefully this doesn't break." .

Coinbase wasn't the only cryptocurrency company to take advantage of the Super Bowl this year.

Crypto.com and FTX also aired commercials during the big game