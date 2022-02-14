Truss reinforces warnings to Russia as Ukraine tensions rise

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has stood by her warnings to Russia over Ukraine, which she said were met with resistance during talks with her counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow last week.

"Of course the Russian's didn't like what I had to say but I say it nevertheless and I want them to desist and I want them to be aware that there would be severe costs of an invasion," she said.

Report by Buseld.

