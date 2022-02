From Technicals to Taunting: What Its’s Like to Be a Referee

If there's one thing fans agree on, it's "referees suck!" But you might rethink that stance once you learn just how hard it is to be an official in professional sports.

Dean Blandino, Mike Pereira and more members of the officiating community peel back the replay booth curtain to give their side of the story on one of the most heavily scrutinized—and vital—aspects of sports.