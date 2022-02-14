Eminem Takes a Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Show

CNN reports Super Bowl LVI's halftime show didn't disappoint, as it featured some of the most notable artists in hip-hop history.

The show featured artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and R&B songstress Mary J.

Blige.

Following a performance of the early 2000s hit "Lose Yourself," Eminem suddenly took a knee.

Taking a knee became a controversial act when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided against standing for the national anthem in 2016.

The quarterback took the knee to protest police brutality and racism in the United States.

Kaepernick was criticized and subsequently ousted from the league for his actions.

According to CNN, this isn't the first time Eminem has signaled support for Kaepernick.

At the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, Eminem took the stage, performing a spirited freestyle rap in which he embraced Kaepernick's stand against racism.

F— that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist and keep that s— balled like Donald the b—-.

, Eminem, at 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, via CNN.

In the 2017 track "Untouchable," Eminem rapped:.

Somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb... So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum... If you don't stand for the national anthem... , Eminem, lyrics from "Untouchable," via CNN