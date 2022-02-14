Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson To Host ‘American Song Contest’

The two entertainers were announced as co-hosts of the new musical competition series in a promo that aired during the Super Bowl.

'American Song Contest' will serve as the United States' version of the 'Eurovision Song Contest,' .

A popular songwriting competition that has aired for 65 years in Europe.

I have been a fan and love the concept of 'Eurovision' and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America.

I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs, Kelly Clarkson, via statement.

I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas, Snoop Dogg, via statement.

Starting March 21, 56 artists will go head to head and perform original songs live.

After three rounds, the winner will be announced on May 9 ahead of the 'Eurovision' winner on May 14.

According to Deadline, 'Eurovision' has over 200 million viewers annually.