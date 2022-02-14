Avocado Imports Suspended By United States Officials

Avocado Imports Suspended By United States' Officials.

CNBC reports after an avocado safety inspector received threats while on the job in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, .

The United States government has temporarily suspended imports of all Mexican avocados.

According to CNBC, Mexican exports of Avocado have recently become the target of Michoacan's drug cartels.

U.S. health authorities...made the decision after one of their officials, who was carrying out inspections in Uruapan, Michoacan, received a threatening message on his official cellphone.

Statement from Mexico's Department of Agriculture, via CNN.

Michoacan is the only state in Mexico authorized to export avocados to the United States.

Since 2019, attempts of extortion among avocado growers and safety inspectors in Michoacan have exploded.

Many say drug cartels have threatened growers and their families, .

Sometimes kidnapping children or senselessly murdering them if growers can't pay them protection money.

.

Facilitating the export of Mexican avocados to the U.S. and guaranteeing the safety of our agricultural inspection personnel go hand in hand.

Statement from the United States Embassy in Mexico.

We are working with the Mexican government to guarantee security conditions that would allow our personnel in Michoacan to resume operations.

Statement from the United States Embassy in Mexico.