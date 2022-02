I HAD NO IDEA THERE WAS SO MANY THINGS TO DO AT SAHUARO RANCH PARK

I have been to Sahuaro Ranch Park a few times, but I didn’t realize how many different fun things there is to do there until I started filming.

I think it might be one of my favorite Parks in Glendale (I also like Heroes Park).

When the weather is nice you could spend the day there relaxing, walking, exploring etc, It’s a nice Park to visit if you have never been there before… Anyway I hope you like the video : )