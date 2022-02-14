The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - MICHAEL MASTERS

MICHAEL MASTERS - Identified Flying Objects: Dr. Michael P.

Masters is a professor of biological anthropology at Montana Tech in Butte, Montana.

He received a Ph.D.

In Anthropology from The Ohio State University in 2009, where he specialized in hominin evolutionary anatomy, archaeology, and biomedicine.

Over the years, Dr. Masters has developed a broad academic background, which began studying physics and astronomy at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, with further undergraduate and graduate coursework in astrobiology, statistics, astronomy, and physics, with a perennial review of developments in modern physics regarding our ever-evolving understanding of time and time travel.

Collectively, Dr. Masters' background, education, and current research program combine to offer a unique perspective and a novel approach to addressing unanswered questions pertaining to a widely recognized, yet poorly understood aspect of modern global culture.