Leaving Ukraine is 'safer option', says Brit

A British man who left his Ukraine home due to the risk of Russian invasion has said returning to the UK was the "safer option".

James Banks said: "I have my son who also lives [in the UK], so I don't want to be in the situation where I'm stuck in a war-torn country and that's something he has to think about." Report by Buseld.

