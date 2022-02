What nature can teach us about sustainable business | Erin Meezan

From glue alternatives inspired by gecko's feet to factories that produce a net benefit to the environment, Interface's VP and chief sustainability officer Erin Meezan explains how we can look to nature to learn how to make business more sustainable.

Detailing the innovative solutions this fresh approach has unlocked for her company, she invites us to imagine what we can redesign in our own lives, with nature in mind.