This Valentine's Day, an Increasing Amount of Americans Struggle To Find Love

If you feel like Cupid continually misses you with his arrows of love, you're not alone.

Here are some recent trends that depict the downfall of love in the United States:.

Less Lovemaking.

According to a 2021 General Social Survey, 26% of Americans 18 and older said they didn't engage in sexual activity once last year.

For the first time, more than 50% of Americans said they had sex once per month or less in 2021.

In comparison, in 1989, merely 12% of Americans said they only had sex once a month or less.

Less Living Together.

Per a 2021 Pew Research Center study, 62% of Americans aged 25 to 64 were married or shared a living space with a partner.

In 1990, 71% of couples lived together.

67% of them were married.

Less Dating.

Young Americans are seemingly growing more uninterested in being tied down by relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, since 2010, at least 25% of 25 to 54-year-olds said they didn't have a partner.

In 2021, that number reached 30%