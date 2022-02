Dr David Martin Exposes The Entire Corrupt SCAMdemic - A Criminal Conspiracy To Maim and Kill??

We are all becoming aware as the truth comes out that the pandemic was created to kill the population - to be used as a tool to usher the world into The Great Reset/NWO.

Dr. Martin does a fabulous job of exposing all of this and he also did a fantastic job exposing Canada's Crime Minister Justin Trudeau and his financial stake in the deadly Covid vaccines.

Links are below.

Source of this video ~ RedVoiceMedia.com