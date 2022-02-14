Republicans Want Biden to End COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency

NPR reports Congressional Republicans have asked President Biden to no longer designate the coronavirus pandemic as a public health emergency (PHE).

The lawmakers say due to increased access to vaccines and improved efficacy of COVID-19 treatments, it's time for the United States to get back to normal.

As the surge of the Omicron variant has subsided, many believe the Biden administration should begin plotting a course towards the hopeful late stages of the pandemic.

We're moving toward a time when COVID won't disrupt our daily lives, , Statement from Jeffrey Zients, White House COVID response coordinator, via NPR.

... a time when COVID won't be a constant crisis but rather will be something we can protect against and treat.

Though numbers have started dropping, seven-day averages show 2,300 deaths per day.

Today we call on your administration to do what so many states and other countries already have: accept that COVID-19 is endemic, , GOP's letter to President Biden, via NPR.

Recognize that current heavy-handed government interventions are doing more harm than good, , GOP's letter to President Biden, via NPR.

And immediately begin the process by which we unwind the PHE so our country can get back to normal.

The more than 70 House Republicans who signed the letter asked that Biden submit a pandemic exit strategy to Congress by March 15.

