Valentine's Day: Find Love Online & Offline with Dating Coach Damona Hoffman – Ask Dr. Drew

Celebrity dating coach Damona Hoffman has been coaching singles on how to find love online and offline for over 15 years.

Her articles appear regularly in The LA Times and The Washington Post.

Plus, she’s a regular on-air contributor to The Drew Barrymore Show, NPR, and NBC’s Access Daily.

Damona also starred in two A+E Networks’ TV shows: #BlackLove and A Question of Love.

Her weekly podcast Dates & Mates has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Huff Post, Bustle and tops the charts in the Relationships category on the major podcast platforms.