"Un-American" RINOs to be Cleaned Out in 22, Says Lynz Piper-Loomis

America has a massive RINO (Republican in Name Only) problem that is going to be dealt with in the 2022 mid-term primaries and elections, South Carolina congressional candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview from the We Stand America conference.

RINOs are un-American and "corrupt as all get out," she said.

And her opponent in the state's first district, Nancy Mace, is a perfect example of that: she betrayed America and Trump on January 6, supports men in women's bathroom, has been shilling for vaccines, and more.