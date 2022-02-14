Episode 80 - Real Talk about Valentines Day

This episode talks about the complete misunderstandings of Valentine's Day and how superficial people have become over it.

As with most other things, when we learn the REAL history about some of these holidays and the people behind them, it should open our eyes and compel us NOT to take things soooooo seriously.

Valentine's day is about fertility (and orgies), NOT about love!

St.

Valentine was famous for raping and torturing a young girl, and yet somehow, we've turned that into a day where people will divorce each other if they don't get roses or jewelry.

It truly makes me question our intelligence, but as always, I would love to talk about it...