Odell Beckham Jr. , Believed To Have Torn ACL, During Super Bowl.

Beckham suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Feb.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it's looking like he tore his ACL.

Beckham previously tore the same ACL when he played for the Browns during the 2020 season.

Coincidentally, that injury also happened when he was playing against the Bengals.

His most recent injury has caused advocates within the football community to call for an end to turf fields.

