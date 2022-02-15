Crowdfunding platforms and cryptocurrencies to the Canadian Freedom Convoy now Terrorist Financing

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister says that, as part of the Emergencies Act, they are broadening Canada's "Terrorist Financing" rules so that they cover crowdfunding platforms and cryptocurrencies to the Canadian Freedom Convoy
'Broadening the scope of Canada's anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules'