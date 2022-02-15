Crowdfunding platforms and cryptocurrencies to the Canadian Freedom Convoy now Terrorist Financing
Canada&apos;s Deputy Prime Minister says that, as part of the Emergencies Act, they are broadening Canada&apos;s &quot;Terrorist Financing&quot; rules so that they cover crowdfunding platforms and cryptocurrencies to the Canadian Freedom Convoy