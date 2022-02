Mask mandate lifted but Wal-Mart is full of sheep

These people are still wearing masks even though the mandates are dropped.

I live in a democratic city and even where I live most people are NOT wearing masks except at our Wal-Mart 🤣 I wish people would educate themselves on the dangers of wearing a mask.

Bacteria Ammonia was the leading cause of death during the Spanish Flu.

Can anyone guess why that killed more people than the flu itself?

Follow Richard on Telegraph he's always dropping great content.