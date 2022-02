What Could Bob Saget Have Fatally Hit His Head On?

The news that Bob Saget died from a “massive head injury” is hitting home for another stand-up comic.

Fifty-one-year-old Heather McDonald was performing for a sold-out crowd when she suddenly became dizzy.

She fainted on stage, cracking her head on the stage with a sickening sound.

Her injuries were eerily similar to Bob Saget’s, but she went to the emergency room.

Mystery still surrounds what Saget hit his head on.

Police have closed the investigation, so the question may never be answered.