Durham Uncovers Massive Clinton Spying Campaign on President Trump in White House

On Friday evening, Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation revealed a shocking new bombshell.

His court filings showed allegations of a Clinton campaign attorney – Michael Sussmann – utilizing a technology company to access then-candidate Donald Trump’s servers associated with Trump Tower.

Sussmann continued this spying when Donald Trump became President and even “exploited” White House servers to try to gather data that would push the narrative of collusion between President Trump and Russia.