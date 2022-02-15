Watch The ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Commercial That Aired During The Super Bowl

#SuperBowl #SuperBowlCommercials
‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Ad is the Best Super Bowl Commercial This Year
For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh
Rumble
#SuperBowl #SuperBowlCommercials
For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh
The ad from Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick was aired in the state on Sunday.
#davidmccormick