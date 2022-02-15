The Emergency Measures Act in Canada has been invoked.

This is a criminal response to legal protests around the Country.

Watch the WHOLE video to see the facts about the pandemic, Justin Trudeau, and his participation in the greatest criminal conspiracy ever put on humanity, and how Canada is the centre of it all.

The Canadian government directly benefits every time anyone on the planet is vaccinated with MRNA techonology.

Justin Trudeau is front and centre of these crimes, and when our police do not do their jobs, and AFTER we have exhausted all peaceful means, it will be up to the people to arrest, convict, and try this man in a common law court of the people .