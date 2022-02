Justified Before God at the Cross - Dimensions of the Cross #10

Sin is a universal disease for mankind, and we are in an ongoing process of coming short of the glory of God.

It is only because of Christ's obedience to pay the price for us in His work at the cross that we are able to be in right standing before God.

The law had to be there so we would know that there are consequences for sin – the wrath of God – but our salvation does not come through the law.

We must trust God and have faith that we are justified once and for all in His work at the cross.