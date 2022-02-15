Who's Who of Celebrities Breaking Super Bowl Rules, Why Is This OK? | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about why celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres can go maskless at the NFL Super Bowl despite the rules, Democrats pushing school mask mandates, and the freedom convoy protests going global.

First, Dave shares clips of celebrities like Jay Z, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Sean Penn at the Super Bowl maskless despite the clear rules that all attendees needed to be masked.

Even LA Mayor Eric Garcetti was caught maskless again.

Double standards seem to exist for all COVID restrictions these days.

Celebs like Ellen have no problem keeping every audience member and crew member of "The Ellen Show" masked at all times while they can flaunt the rules whenever they want.

Are there any limits to the Democrat hypocrisy?

Next, Democrats like Kathy Hochul continue to force masks in schools no matter how many maskless photos of them go viral.

When will Democrats listen to “the science” and get rid of mask mandates in schools?

Finally, the freedom convoy vaccine mandate protests have now gone global with major protests in Canberra, Australia and against the French government in Paris, France.

The Canadian truckers have officially spawned a global movement.

Even Bill Maher is comparing Justin Trudeau’s verbal attacks on the truckers as something that Hitler might say.

Finally, a clip of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu trying to take questions on Instagram Live while she is bombarded with questions about vaccine and school mask mandates.