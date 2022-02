Global National: Feb. 14, 2022 | RCMP seize weapons at border blockade as Emergencies Act declared

The Canadian government has invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time since the legislation was introduced in 1988.

The move gives the federal government additional powers to help bring an end to disruptive blockades at Canada-U.S. border crossings.

But as David Akin reports, critics say the move will only further divide an already discordant population.