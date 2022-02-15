Arizona Mobile Driving the back road between Maricopa and Gila Bend

My sweet wife Thao and I were going out for a Sunday drive a few weeks ago.

We were going to the town of Goodyear, but had to use a mapping program to get us there.

We were going to a nice place so we took her fancy sedan, instead of my sturdy truck.

Driving down the highway, Thao says Take a Right turn, right here.

We turned Right off of the highway into the middle of nowhere, a “dirt road” is a better term for what she said was the back street we should take.

“sweety, we shouldn’t take this road with your fancy car.” “No, no, it’ll be fine, the map program says this way is a lot faster.

