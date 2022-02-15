Aston Martin Racing AMR22 Reveal - Sebastian Vettel, Team Driver, Aston Martin Racing

The latest Aston Martin Formula One car, the AMR22, broke cover today in a special launch event held at the global headquarters of Aston Martin Lagonda at Gaydon, UK.

The AMR22 car was revealed on the factory production line, led by the team’s drivers Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

Also in attendance was Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, alongside Chief Technical Officer, Andrew Green, and Performance Director, Tom McCullough.

The AMR22 includes a radical aerodynamic design philosophy as prescribed by the new technical rules designed to deliver more competitive racing.

An updated car livery adds further aggression with lime details blended across a refined version of the traditional green livery.

Aramco logos are incorporated into the livery to mark the beginning of a strategic long-term partnership, while branding from title partner, Cognizant, appears on the sidepods, chassis top, front wing and rear wing.

Prominent logos from Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Crypto.com, SentinelOne and JCB also feature across the AMR22.