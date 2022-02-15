Audi 20quattro Ore del Laghi - The first sustainable Italian Rally

Consistent with the sportiness that has always distinguished the Brand, the 1st Audi e-Rally 20quattro ore dei Laghi was staged in Cortina from 9 to 10 February.

One month after the challenge at the Dakar Rally on the dunes of Saudi Arabia with the first electrified car in the history of the Dakar raid, Cortina d'Ampezzo, the location of which Audi has been a partner since 2018, hosted the rally competition which for 24 consecutive hours it unfolded along the Alpine roads, the chosen territory of the four rings, including transfers, time checks and tests on frozen lakes.

Cars involved in the latest full electric innovations from the Ingolstadt company: the Audi Q4 e-tron electric native compact SUV and Audi RS e-tron GT, the electron touring car that constitutes the pinnacle of the sustainable evolution of sportiness for the brand of four rings.

Both produced at carbon neutral sites as well as the entire electron range of the four rings.

24 hours, 900 kilometers, 7 Alpine passes and over 10 thousand curves are the numbers of the first edition of the e-Rally 20quattro ore dei Laghi, the experimental Rally dedicated to electric cars conceived and developed by Audi Italia.