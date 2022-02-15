God is good all the time 440: What and Why be in Fellowship with Others

This is a good question, "I am suppose to be set aside for God's Holy purpose so why do I need to fellowship with others"?

Because we have the example of Jesus and the Apostles as to why we need to be.

And it is simply because we need to have the support and guidance we can bring to each other as God works through the body of believers.

We learn more from each other because God uses us all in different ways and for different purposes.

But we still need to be with others to follow God more closely.

Join me as I look at being in fellowship with others.