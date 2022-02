Truckers keep winning: MORE provinces to end vax passport; Trump: Mandates shouldn’t have happened

Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, Canada, announced that Ontario will remove vaccine passports on March 1.

The province of Manitoba also issued a similar statement that its pandemic restrictions will be reduced beginning of March.

And over the weekend Montrealers came out in force in solidarity with the truckers.

In Ottawa, thousands of protesters flooded the streets on Feb.

12 demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.