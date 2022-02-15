Bob Saget Head Injury Like ‘Baseball Bat to the Head’ or Someone Who Had Fallen 30 Feet

ORLANDO, FLORIDA — Comedian Bob Saget died after a fall fractured his skull in several places, according to an autopsy report by the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties in Florida, and according to experts cited by The New York Times, the extent of these fractures complicates initial descriptions of Saget’s death, in which it was suggested he may have hit his head, “thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” The basis for this conclusion is that it would be unusual for even a typical fall to cause fractures to the back, right side and front of the skull such as those suffered by Saget, with the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist instead comparing the injuries to those found on someone hit with a baseball bat, or someone who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.

The proposed impact ruptured veins in the space between the membrane covering the brain and the brain itself, causing blood to pool, and experts cited by The New York Times concluded it was unlikely that Saget would have intentionally ignored this.

Rather, it would likely have left him confused or unconscious.