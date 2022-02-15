CANCEL LINCOLN-ep.1- The Fable

I started a documentary series about the deceptive story we’ve been taught about President Abraham Lincoln.

I think the implications of these lies have played a massive role in the chaotic place that our country is in today politically.

The truth is that we never meant to be a single country.

And just as you would expect disfunction and toxicity to be the result of a marriage held together by one abusive spouse, it has been no different on a national level.

Typically the violence that the North inflicted on the South is justified by claims that it was done to end slavery.

But as you will learn by watching the series, this is just not the case.