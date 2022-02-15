Trudeau's Criminal Canadian Monopoly: Dr. David Martin Exposes Why Trudeau Won't Back Down

In an emergency broadcast, Dr. David Martin joined the Stew Peters Show on Friday to expose the real reason why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to negotiate with his constituents on the Canadian bioweapon mandates.
In an emergency broadcast, Dr. David Martin joined the Stew Peters Show on Friday to expose the real reason why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to negotiate with his constituents on the Canadian bioweapon mandates.
We are all becoming aware as the truth comes out that the pandemic was created to kill the population - to be used as a tool to..
Dr. David Martin exposes the criminal intentions of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and his connection with Big Pharma. He explains..