Trudeau's Criminal Canadian Monopoly: Dr. David Martin Exposes Why Trudeau Won't Back Down
Trudeau's Criminal Canadian Monopoly: Dr. David Martin Exposes Why Trudeau Won't Back Down

In an emergency broadcast, Dr. David Martin joined the Stew Peters Show on Friday to expose the real reason why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to negotiate with his constituents on the Canadian bioweapon mandates.