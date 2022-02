Great Awakening. What is true? Interesting thoughts to ponder - what do we really know?

Were all religions created by stealing words (out of context) from Christ for man's purposes?

Is there an effort to make everyone share the same consciousness?

Would that be for mass control and power?

Or for unity?

What we think we know is based on what we have learned or been taught this far.

How can we be sure that the feelings of love that we have are out of Christ consciousness and not the devil's past programming?

I think we are in for a great reckoning.

May God bless us all.