Will Markets Get a Boost from Inflation Numbers?

(2/9/22) The recent rally back to the 50-DMA has been good, but since then markets have been trending slightly lower.

Tomorrow's inflation data is expected to be the high-water mark for this year.

If inflation comes in weaker than expected, stocks might get a boost on expectations the Fed might not be as aggressive with monetary policy.

But the reality is that markets have made very little--if any--progress since October 2020.

There are plenty of reasons to expect some downside risk to markets.

But a break above the 50-DMA, and we've got a Bull Market on our hands.