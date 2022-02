BLM ARSONIST/MURDERER TREATED EASY

THE DOUBLE STANDARD OF LAW IN AMERICA IS NEVER MORE APPARENT THAN WHEN HANDLING THE BLM PROTESTERS WHO CREATED MORE DAMAGE, TOOK MORE LIVES & DESTROYED PEOPLES LIVELYHOODS.

HERE IS AN EXAMPLE OF ONE SUCH INDIVIDUAL WHO BURNED A SECURITY GUARD TO DEATH BECAUSE BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTING THE DEATH OF A BLACK DRUG ADDICT WOMAN BEATER GEORGE FLOYD.