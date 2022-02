Hudson Ohio Mayor Claims Ice Fishing Shacks on the Ice Inevitably Leads to Prostitution 不不不

The title of this video is not a joke or clickbait.

The mayor of Hudson Ohio has actually claimed that people putting ice fishing shacks on the ice to fish will inevitably lead to prostitution.

He also claimed that when he was a news reporter, he did stories on it for the station he worked for, which no one there can back up his claim.