Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump companies

The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements dropped it as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements, a court filing showed on Monday.
Libby Hogan reports.
The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements dropped it as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements, a court filing showed on Monday.
Libby Hogan reports.
Accounting firm Mazars advised that financial statements it had prepared should not be used. Weeks earlier, New York Attorney..