How Do Spacecraft Deal with Dust Storms on Mars? (NASA Mars Report February 14, 2022)

A large dust storm on Mars, nearly twice the size of the United States, covered the southern hemisphere of the Red Planet in early January 2022, leading to some of NASA’s explorers on the surface hitting pause on their normal activities.

NASA’s Insight lander put itself in a "safe mode" to conserve battery power after dust prevented sunlight from reaching the solar panels.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter also had to postpone flights until conditions improved.