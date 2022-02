Karnataka Hijab Row: Muslim girls demand to wear uniform colored hijab |Oneindia News

The Muslim girls from Udupi who are contesting the school’s rule of not allowing hijab in the classroom in the Karnataka High Court argued that the Centre-run Kendriya Vidyalayas give an option for Muslim students to wear headscarves in colors that match their school uniform and asked the High Court to permit them to do the same.

