Coffee and Stroopwaffel

West coast culture is an "I need" culture where we prioritize everything for our health.

I just learned this and am wondering what material things cloud my life that have escaped my scrutiny by wrongfully being in the "need" category.

That being said, I fail to make any type of morning ritual.

I thought I struggled with understanding my needs, but maybe I just struggle with having an innate knowledge that a lot of what my community classified as a need is not necessary.

2/12/22