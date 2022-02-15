Former law minister Dr Ashwani Kumar quits Congress, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

Today, senior Congress leader from Punjab and former Union cabinet minister Dr Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party.
#AshwaniKumar #Congress #PunjabPolls
Today, senior Congress leader from Punjab and former Union cabinet minister Dr Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party.
#AshwaniKumar #Congress #PunjabPolls
In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have..
Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, thereby drawing an ending to a 46-year association..