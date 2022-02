Truss: an Ukraine conflict would be ‘Putin’s Afghanistan'

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says that a Russian attack of Ukraine "is still very likely" and that "it won't be an easy conflict" but "Putin's Afghanistan." She then added that Russia should be "judged from their actions and not their words" and that "if they want to show de-escalation, they need to move those troops away from the border." Report by Guzzardib.

