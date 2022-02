100 Hours ALONE in the FRIGID NORTH : Brutal Cold Last Chance

This series takes me to the Wilderness of Northern Maine were I spend 100 hours completely alone with no one else in sight or within many many miles.

In search of the illusive and rare Musky fish.

Avg temp around -20 for this trip on the Mercury with the coldest temperature I have ever seen or slept in a tent through.

6.5 hour drive into the North Maine Woods.

5 Part Series.

This is episode 4 of 5.

Last chance to catch Muskie.

Brutal Cold weather below minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.