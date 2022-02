145 - Pamela Caughey - PRO Fun! BEST Waterproof Ink-How to FIX Dry Marks-Acrylic over RF Oil Sticks?

Pam's FREE Master Class!

"How to Create 16 Powerful, Personal Paintings you LOVE in 90 days or less"!

Join the FREE Master Class HERE.

Join my NEW Membership group - ArtandSuccess PRO - for artists who want to reinforce everything they know about color and design - monthly MASTER CLASSES/PROJECTS within a dedicated artist Community!