The Confident Mind with Nate Zinsser

In this new podcast episode, TJ Hoisington had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Nate Zinsser, a leading expert on high performance.

Dr. Zinsser is the author of "The Confident Mind" and is the Director of West Point's influential Performance-Psychology program.

Additionally, Zinsser has coached world-class athletes, including a Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, numerous Olympic medalists, NHL All-Stars, and college All-Americans, teaching them to overcome pressure and succeed on the world's biggest stages.

During our interview, we discuss all facets of developing unshakeable confidence.

You'll learn the attributes of the confident mind, how to build confidence, how to protect it, and how to rely upon it when your performance matters most.

Take charge of your confidence, and you'll take charge of your destiny.